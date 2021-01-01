Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 425K vs 244K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 480
244695
Kirin 985 +74%
425560
CPU - 139377
GPU - 133940
Memory - 77188
UX - 66447
Total score 244695 425560

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 April 2020
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

