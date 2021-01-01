Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 1000

Snapdragon 480
VS
Dimensity 1000
Snapdragon 480
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 17.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 286K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
286814
Dimensity 1000 +55%
445954
CPU 95287 141266
GPU 64267 146104
Memory 50963 84463
UX 75511 69537
Total score 286814 445954
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 29.85 words/s -
Machine learning 27.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.7 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 550.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 3 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 46 Gigaflops 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 November 2019
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 MT6889
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

