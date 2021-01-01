Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Snapdragon 480
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Snapdragon 480
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 8-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 8 score – 494K vs 265K
  • Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 17 GB/s)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 480
265841
Dimensity 1000 Plus +86%
494218
CPU 96013 126387
GPU 84253 200202
Memory 62060 84772
UX 81099 72999
Total score 265841 494218

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 3 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2020
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

