We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 337K vs 244K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 480
244695
Dimensity 1000L +38%
337334
CPU - 124605
GPU - 97817
Memory - 68951
UX - 44792
Total score 244695 337334

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 November 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
