We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 495K vs 327K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
327069
Dimensity 1080 +52%
495726
CPU 96825 132821
GPU 87610 134589
Memory 63810 98235
UX 80768 130803
Total score 327069 495726
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 29.85 words/s -
Machine learning 27.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.7 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 550.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Score 982 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 468 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

