We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 327K
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
327918
Dimensity 1200 +104%
669422
CPU 96825 175884
GPU 87610 233693
Memory 63810 120363
UX 80768 145230
Total score 327918 669422
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480
1653
Dimensity 1200 +114%
3534
Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s 175.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.8 images/s 31.8 images/s
Speech recognition 29.8 words/s 40 words/s
Machine learning 27.7 images/s 52.1 images/s
Camera shooting 16 images/s 27.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s 3.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 551.1 Krows/s 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test 5 FPS 26 FPS
Score 981 4506

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 3 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 886 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 468 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Helio M70
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 660 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 January 2021
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

