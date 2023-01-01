Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 1200 VS Snapdragon 480 Dimensity 1200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 480 327918 Dimensity 1200 +104% 669422 CPU 96825 175884 GPU 87610 233693 Memory 63810 120363 UX 80768 145230 Total score 327918 669422 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 480 512 Dimensity 1200 +95% 997 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 480 1653 Dimensity 1200 +114% 3534 Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s 175.7 Mpixels/s Face detection 11.8 images/s 31.8 images/s Speech recognition 29.8 words/s 40 words/s Machine learning 27.7 images/s 52.1 images/s Camera shooting 16 images/s 27.2 images/s HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s 3.88 Mnodes/s SQLite 551.1 Krows/s 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 480 981 Dimensity 1200 +359% 4506 Stability - 90% Graphics test 5 FPS 26 FPS Score 981 4506

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 28 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 51 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 1200

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 3 W 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 825 MHz 886 MHz Execution units 2 9 Shading units 128 144 FLOPS 468 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X51 Helio M70 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 19 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 660 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2021 January 2021 Class Low end Flagship Model number SM4350 MT6893 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site