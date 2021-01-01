Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 800U

Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480
VS
Dimensity 800U
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 244K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
244695
Dimensity 800U +32%
321854
CPU - 106663
GPU - 89658
Memory - 65289
UX - 65998
Total score 244695 321854

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme X7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 August 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

