Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 900

Snapdragon 480
VS
Dimensity 900
Snapdragon 480
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 265K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
265661
Dimensity 900 +84%
487978
CPU 96013 -
GPU 84253 -
Memory 62060 -
UX 81099 -
Total score 265661 487978

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 29.85 words/s -
Machine learning 27.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.7 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 550.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

