Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 265K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|96013
|-
|GPU
|84253
|-
|Memory
|62060
|-
|UX
|81099
|-
|Total score
|265661
|487978
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
518
Multi-Core Score
1678
|Image compression
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|29.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|27.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|550.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350
|MT6877
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
