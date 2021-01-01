Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 282K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
282115
Dimensity 920 +75%
494517
CPU 95287 139277
GPU 64267 128453
Memory 50963 96272
UX 75511 134315
Total score 282115 494517
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480
1652
Dimensity 920 +56%
2570
Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 29.85 words/s -
Machine learning 27.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.7 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 550.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 3 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 825 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 468 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 August 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

