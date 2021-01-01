Snapdragon 480 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 282K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Announced 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|95287
|139277
|GPU
|64267
|128453
|Memory
|50963
|96272
|UX
|75511
|134315
|Total score
|282115
|494517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
508
Dimensity 920 +55%
787
Multi-Core Score
1652
Dimensity 920 +56%
2570
|Image compression
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|29.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|27.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|550.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|468 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
