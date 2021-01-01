Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Helio A22

Snapdragon 480
VS
Helio A22
Snapdragon 480
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 81K
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +56%
126951
Helio A22
81552
CPU - 31590
GPU - 4050
Memory - 26715
UX - 14479
Total score 126951 81552

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +140%
391
Helio A22
163
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +161%
1432
Helio A22
549
Image compression - 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.3 words/s
Machine learning - 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 141.75 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 825 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
