Snapdragon 480 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 90K
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Announced 6-months later
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|36384
|GPU
|-
|12328
|Memory
|-
|24374
|UX
|-
|15441
|Total score
|126951
|90594
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +190%
391
135
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +204%
1432
471
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
