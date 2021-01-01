Snapdragon 480 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 260K vs 192K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|96013
|74619
|GPU
|84253
|33985
|Memory
|62060
|42103
|UX
|81099
|43577
|Total score
|260005
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +52%
508
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +27%
1636
1290
|Image compression
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|29.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|27.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|550.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|46 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2