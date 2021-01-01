Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 260K vs 192K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +35%
260005
Helio G88
192977
CPU 96013 74619
GPU 84253 33985
Memory 62060 42103
UX 81099 43577
Total score 260005 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +52%
508
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +27%
1636
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 29.85 words/s -
Machine learning 27.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.7 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 550.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 825 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 46 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

