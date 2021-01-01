Snapdragon 480 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 244K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|97777
|GPU
|-
|79772
|Memory
|-
|57178
|UX
|-
|45700
|Total score
|244695
|284794
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
495
Multi-Core Score
1645
|Image compression
|-
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|499.9 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio G90T
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|July 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
