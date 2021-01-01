Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 244K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
244695
Helio G90T +16%
284794
CPU - 97777
GPU - 79772
Memory - 57178
UX - 45700
Total score 244695 284794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2021 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

