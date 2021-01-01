Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 480
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 480
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 286K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
286814
Helio G96 +21%
346649
CPU 95287 92742
GPU 64267 95976
Memory 50963 57726
UX 75511 98195
Total score 286814 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +1%
1679
Helio G96
1657
Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 29.85 words/s -
Machine learning 27.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.7 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 550.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 46 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 720G
3. Snapdragon 480 and Exynos 9611
4. Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 732G
5. Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 750G
6. Helio G96 and Snapdragon 730G
7. Helio G96 and Dimensity 800U
8. Helio G96 and Helio G95
9. Helio G96 and Dimensity 700
10. Helio G96 and Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish