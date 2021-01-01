Snapdragon 480 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 286K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|95287
|92742
|GPU
|64267
|95976
|Memory
|50963
|57726
|UX
|75511
|98195
|Total score
|286814
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +2%
519
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +1%
1679
1657
|Image compression
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|29.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|27.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|550.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|46 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
