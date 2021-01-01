Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 98K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|39267
|GPU
|-
|5607
|Memory
|-
|25856
|UX
|-
|14233
|Total score
|126951
|98863
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +151%
391
156
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +89%
1432
756
|Image compression
|-
|23.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.81 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|8.82 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.31 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.51 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|150.25 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
