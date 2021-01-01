Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P22

Snapdragon 480
VS
Helio P22
Snapdragon 480
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 98K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio P22

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +28%
126951
Helio P22
98863
CPU - 39267
GPU - 5607
Memory - 25856
UX - 14233
Total score 126951 98863

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +151%
391
Helio P22
156
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +89%
1432
Helio P22
756
Image compression - 23.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.81 images/s
Speech recognition - 8.82 words/s
Machine learning - 5.31 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.51 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 150.25 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 825 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
4. MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
5. MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
6. MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
7. MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
8. MediaTek Helio P22 vs MediaTek Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish