Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 104K
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.93 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|40715
|GPU
|-
|15389
|Memory
|-
|26934
|UX
|-
|19069
|Total score
|126951
|104111
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +156%
391
153
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +67%
1432
855
|Image compression
|-
|67.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|15.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.57 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|331.05 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
