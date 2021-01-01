Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P23

Snapdragon 480
VS
Helio P23
Snapdragon 480
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 104K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.93 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio P23

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +22%
126951
Helio P23
104111
CPU - 40715
GPU - 15389
Memory - 26934
UX - 19069
Total score 126951 104111

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +156%
391
Helio P23
153
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +67%
1432
Helio P23
855
Image compression - 67.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 15.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.57 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.05 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 825 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350 MT6763V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 480
2. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 480
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio P23
5. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs MediaTek Helio P23
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek Helio P23
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs MediaTek Helio P23
8. MediaTek Helio P70 vs Helio P23

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish