We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 170K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio P60

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +44%
244695
Helio P60
170482
CPU - 68803
GPU - 23779
Memory - 24831
UX - 32378
Total score 244695 170482

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 77.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 17.1 words/s
Machine learning - 12.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.57 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 419.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 48
FLOPS - 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 February 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 MT6771
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

