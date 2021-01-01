Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P65 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P65

Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480
VS
Helio P65
Helio P65

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 184K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio P65

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +32%
244695
Helio P65
184975
CPU - 64553
GPU - 29759
Memory - 31973
UX - 34654
Total score 244695 184975

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio P65

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 56.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio P65 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P65 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
