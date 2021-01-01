Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 190K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Helio P70

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 480 +28%
244695
Helio P70
190635
CPU - 74666
GPU - 40391
Memory - 43943
UX - 36633
Total score 244695 190635

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 82.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.45 words/s
Machine learning - 12.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.58 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 429.6 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 48
FLOPS - 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

