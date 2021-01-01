Snapdragon 480 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 5-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 20 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 93K
- Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 2 more cores
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|Total score
|126951
|93725
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +48%
391
265
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +74%
1432
824
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
