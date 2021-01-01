Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 5-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 20 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 93K
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 480 +35%
126951
Helio X20
93725
Total score 126951 93725

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +48%
391
Helio X20
265
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +74%
1432
Helio X20
824

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 825 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

