Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 384K vs 327K
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96825
|113829
|GPU
|87610
|92314
|Memory
|63810
|68007
|UX
|80768
|110869
|Total score
|327069
|384471
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
511
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +21%
618
Multi-Core Score
1648
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +12%
1851
|Image compression
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|29.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|27.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|550.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|-
|Score
|982
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|468 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|SM4375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
