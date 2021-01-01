Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 480
VS
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Supports 166% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 82K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Snapdragon 429

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +53%
126951
Snapdragon 429
82880
CPU - 35106
GPU - 4828
Memory - 28351
UX - 13930
Total score 126951 82880

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 35.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 11.5 words/s
Machine learning - 8.12 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.52 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.66 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 183.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 825 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 480
2. Helio G80 or Snapdragon 480
3. Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 480
4. Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 429
5. Kirin 710 or Snapdragon 429
6. Helio P22 or Snapdragon 429
7. Snapdragon 435 or Snapdragon 429

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish