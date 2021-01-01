Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Supports 166% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 82K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|35106
|GPU
|-
|4828
|Memory
|-
|28351
|UX
|-
|13930
|Total score
|126951
|82880
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +131%
391
169
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +158%
1432
554
|Image compression
|-
|35.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|11.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|8.12 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.52 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.66 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|183.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
