Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 4-years later
- Supports 166% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 73K
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|30885
|GPU
|-
|8145
|Memory
|-
|24256
|UX
|-
|9499
|Total score
|126951
|73305
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +210%
391
126
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +143%
1432
590
|Image compression
|-
|45.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|5.29 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|8.46 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|3.49 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|211.55 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
