Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 435

Snapdragon 480
VS
Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Supports 166% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 73K
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Snapdragon 435

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +73%
126951
Snapdragon 435
73305
CPU - 30885
GPU - 8145
Memory - 24256
UX - 9499
Total score 126951 73305

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 45.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 5.29 images/s
Speech recognition - 15 words/s
Machine learning - 8.46 images/s
Camera shooting - 3.49 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 211.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 825 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350 MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

