Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Supports 166% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 97K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|41548
|GPU
|-
|9242
|Memory
|-
|26677
|UX
|-
|16356
|Total score
|126951
|97781
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +121%
391
177
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +77%
1432
811
|Image compression
|-
|61.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|11.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.39 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.85 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|296.65 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|31 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|32 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2