Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 439

Snapdragon 480
VS
Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Supports 166% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 97K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Snapdragon 439

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +30%
126951
Snapdragon 439
97781
CPU - 41548
GPU - 9242
Memory - 26677
UX - 16356
Total score 126951 97781

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 61.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.65 words/s
Machine learning - 11.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.39 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.85 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 296.65 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 31 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 37 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 32 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 825 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350 SDM439
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 460
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Samsung Exynos 9611
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 665
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 450
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio G80
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio G35

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish