Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 88K
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SoC:
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|38553
|GPU
|-
|9140
|Memory
|-
|25705
|UX
|-
|12027
|Total score
|126951
|88094
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +159%
391
151
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +47%
1432
972
|Image compression
|-
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.97 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|18.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|11.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.27 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|317.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 450
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
