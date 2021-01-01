Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 88K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +44%
126951
Snapdragon 450
88094
CPU - 38553
GPU - 9140
Memory - 25705
UX - 12027
Total score 126951 88094

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 66.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.97 images/s
Speech recognition - 18.6 words/s
Machine learning - 11.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.27 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.26 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 317.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 825 MHz 600-650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350 SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
