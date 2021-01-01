Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 147K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Announced later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Snapdragon 460

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 480 +65%
244695
Snapdragon 460
147854
CPU - 56442
GPU - 21816
Memory - 40048
UX - 26495
Total score 244695 147854

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device - OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350 SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

