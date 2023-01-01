Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 22 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
499030
Dimensity 920 +1%
505253
CPU - 137440
GPU - 139027
Memory - 96443
UX - 128980
Total score 499030 505253
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Score - 2124

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 64 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 46 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6450 MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

