Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 22 GB/s)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|137440
|GPU
|-
|139027
|Memory
|-
|96443
|UX
|-
|128980
|Total score
|499030
|505253
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +8%
818
Multi-Core Score
2231
Dimensity 920 +3%
2289
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|12 FPS
|Score
|-
|2124
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6450
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4