We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 354K
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (22 against 17 GB/s)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 101413
GPU - 90246
Memory - 59456
UX - 100024
Total score 499030 354328
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1038

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 825 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 October 2022
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6450 SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

