Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 354K
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (22 against 17 GB/s)
- Announced 11-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|101413
|GPU
|-
|90246
|Memory
|-
|59456
|UX
|-
|100024
|Total score
|499030
|354328
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 +21%
759
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 +19%
2231
1873
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1038
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6450
|SM4375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
