Snapdragon 625 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 8% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 7 months later
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
A10 Fusion +357%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
A10 Fusion +37%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|-
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
