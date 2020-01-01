Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 8% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Announced 7 months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
A10 Fusion +357%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1032
A10 Fusion +37%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
н/д
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz -
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11

