Snapdragon 625 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
59
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
A11 Bionic +449%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
A11 Bionic +127%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
