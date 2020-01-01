Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
A11 Bionic +449%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1032
A11 Bionic +127%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
н/д
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish