Snapdragon 625 vs A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 10.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 316% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
A12X Bionic +557%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1032
A12X Bionic +350%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

