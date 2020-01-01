Snapdragon 625 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 10.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 316% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
A12X Bionic +557%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
A12X Bionic +350%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|7
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
