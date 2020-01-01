Snapdragon 625 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 3 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
A13 Bionic +687%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
A13 Bionic +246%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|-
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
