Snapdragon 625 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 5.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 103K
- Supports 472% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- 50% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
A14 Bionic +837%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1038
A14 Bionic +275%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103309
A14 Bionic +488%
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|11.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|-
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
