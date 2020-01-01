Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 5.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 103K
  • Supports 472% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 4-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
A14 Bionic +837%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1038
A14 Bionic +275%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
103309
A14 Bionic +488%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 11.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz -
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

