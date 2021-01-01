Snapdragon 625 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 6.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 116K
- Announced 5-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
- 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|41253
|216265
|GPU
|12372
|339795
|Memory
|30571
|112472
|UX
|30687
|133063
|Total score
|116988
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
172
A15 Bionic +917%
1750
Multi-Core Score
1044
A15 Bionic +353%
4728
|Image compression
|75.05 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|6.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.4 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|366.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|5
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|11.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|-
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1