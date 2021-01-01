Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 6.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 116K
  • Announced 5-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
  • 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 625
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 625
116988
A15 Bionic +594%
812406
CPU 41253 216265
GPU 12372 339795
Memory 30571 112472
UX 30687 133063
Total score 116988 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 625
172
A15 Bionic +917%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 625
1044
A15 Bionic +353%
4728
Image compression 75.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.85 words/s -
Machine learning 12.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.4 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 366.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 1 5
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 11.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 -
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 -
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2016 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

