Snapdragon 625 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 6 cores more
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Apple A9 +218%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +2%
1032
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|96
|192
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
