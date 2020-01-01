Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs Apple A9

Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Has 6 cores more
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
Apple A9 +218%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +2%
1032
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
н/д
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 96 192
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (21.1%)
15 (78.9%)
Total votes: 19

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
