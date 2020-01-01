Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +47%
87799
Kirin 650
59874
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +28%
1032
Kirin 650
809

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2016 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
