Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 655
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 10 months later
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +43%
87799
61573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Kirin 655 +1%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +23%
1032
842
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|December 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or HiSilicon Kirin 655
- MediaTek Helio P22 or HiSilicon Kirin 655