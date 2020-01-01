Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Kirin 710 +92%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Kirin 710 +16%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
159540
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
