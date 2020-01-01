Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 710A

Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625
VS
Kirin 710A
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 160K vs 103K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
Kirin 710A +89%
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1038
Kirin 710A +13%
1170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
103309
Kirin 710A +55%
160009

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 625
2. Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 625
3. Snapdragon 439 vs Snapdragon 625
4. Helio P22 vs Snapdragon 625
5. Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 625
6. Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 710A
7. Snapdragon 665 vs Kirin 710A
8. Kirin 710F vs Kirin 710A
9. Helio G80 vs Kirin 710A
10. Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 710A

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Snapdragon 625, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish