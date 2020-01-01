Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 2% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 243% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625
87799
Kirin 955 +43%
125869
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
Kirin 955 +100%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1032
Kirin 955 +8%
1112

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz -
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
