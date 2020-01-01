Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 289% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Kirin 970 +129%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Kirin 970 +35%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
