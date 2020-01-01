Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 980

Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 326% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
Kirin 980 +307%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1032
Kirin 980 +141%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
н/д
Kirin 980
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 10
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2016 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
