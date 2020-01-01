Snapdragon 625 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 326% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Kirin 980 +307%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Kirin 980 +141%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
