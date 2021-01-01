Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs Dimensity 700

Snapdragon 625
VS
Dimensity 700
Snapdragon 625
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 340K vs 116K
  • Announced 4-years and 10-months later
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 625
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 625
116988
Dimensity 700 +191%
340269
CPU 41253 98632
GPU 12372 71777
Memory 30571 72555
UX 30687 93594
Total score 116988 340269
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 625
1044
Dimensity 700 +67%
1740
Image compression 75.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.85 words/s -
Machine learning 12.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.4 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 366.8 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2016 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8953 MT6833V/ZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 625, or ask any questions
