Snapdragon 625 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 104K vs 97K
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|39666
|40306
|GPU
|11126
|9521
|Memory
|27970
|16528
|UX
|20189
|29187
|Total score
|104193
|97345
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 625 +24%
172
139
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 625 +18%
1028
871
|Image compression
|75.05 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|6.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.4 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|366.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MT6762V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
