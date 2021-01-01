Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 104K vs 97K
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 625
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 625 +7%
104193
Helio A25
97345
CPU 39666 40306
GPU 11126 9521
Memory 27970 16528
UX 20189 29187
Total score 104193 97345
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 625 +24%
172
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 625 +18%
1028
Helio A25
871
Image compression 75.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.85 words/s -
Machine learning 12.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.4 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 366.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8953 MT6762V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

