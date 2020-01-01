Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs Helio G25

Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625
VS
Helio G25
Helio G25

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 4 years and 5 months later
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +27%
171
Helio G25
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +119%
1032
Helio G25
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
