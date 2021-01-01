Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 5-years and 5-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 116K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 625
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 625
116988
Helio G88 +68%
196635
CPU 41253 65730
GPU 12372 42693
Memory 30571 42099
UX 30687 44322
Total score 116988 196635
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 625
172
Helio G88 +99%
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 625
1044
Helio G88 +27%
1321
Image compression 75.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.85 words/s -
Machine learning 12.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.4 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 366.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8953 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

