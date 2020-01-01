Snapdragon 625 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 625 +14%
87799
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
72 (53.7%)
62 (46.3%)
Total votes: 134
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs MediaTek Helio G70
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636