We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +12%
171
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +21%
1032
Helio P23
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
н/д
Helio P23
103919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 770 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2016 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8953 MT6763V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

