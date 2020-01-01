Snapdragon 625 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +1%
171
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625 +6%
1032
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8953
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
Cast your vote
21 (38.2%)
34 (61.8%)
Total votes: 55
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- MediaTek Helio P35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- MediaTek Helio P35 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- MediaTek Helio P35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- MediaTek Helio P35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- MediaTek Helio P35 or MediaTek Helio P20