We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 186K vs 103K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
Helio P65 +106%
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1038
Helio P65 +23%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
103309
Helio P65 +81%
186675

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and Helio P65

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 56.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site MediaTek Helio P65 official site

